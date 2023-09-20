Anti-abortion activists worry they’re on the wrong end of a Faustian bargain

Anti-abortion activists are growing increasingly nervous about a potential Trump administration 2.0.

“It’s not a little concern for us in the pro-life community, we’re really concerned about his recent comments,” Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats told Semafor. “This is the Trump that we feared we would get in 2016.”

The worry has been quietly brewing for months as Trump has repeatedly dodged questions on the details of his abortion position while staying away from major groups’ demands on the issue, especially a national 15-week ban. But the floodgates burst open over the weekend, when he told NBC News’ Kristen Welker that Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion restriction in Florida — shared by many other GOP-led states — was “a terrible thing.” His suggestion that he might negotiate an abortion law that pleases “both sides” also came as a shock, given the implausibility that any deal with Democratic buy-in would be acceptable to them.

Many anti-abortion activists quickly voiced their concerns: Lila Rose, president of Live Action, tweeted that his remarks were “pathetic and unacceptable” and declared that “Trump should not be the GOP nominee.” Kristen Hawkins warned in a letter to Trump that “the pro-life vote is up for grabs.” Tony Perkins described his comments as “disturbing.”

The comments fed a long-simmering belief that Trump was not one of them, despite appointing the Supreme Court judges who ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade and pursuing other anti-abortion initiatives as president, like his Mexico City policy. He had to promise which judges he would appoint in advance in 2016 partly because so many social conservatives were afraid he might turn to liberal acquaintances, or even his own sister. Back then they had critical votes to offer; now multiple people in the movement say they’re worried about what might happen if he no longer sees their cause as useful to him.

“The worst thing about Trump in this 2024 election cycle is that he’s just kind of talking and acting like he’s done with pro-lifers — that we had somewhat of a transactional relationship and that transaction is now over,” one pro-life activist, who asked for anonymity to speak freely, told Semafor. “And that because he nominated the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, we should just be perpetually grateful to him and never expect anything else to kind of just keep our mouth shut. And I don’t think that’s acceptable.”