Live updates from The Middle East Global Summit

Gargash said it’s up to countries like the UAE to ensure diplomatic conversations continue “when the big five are not talking to each other.” He said that the UAE was focused on climate and energy transition, despite pushback on the issues because they didn’t make “business sense.” Gargash also addressed UAE’s entry into BRICS and the need to offer prosperity to the region. “You can’t promote stability to people who are struggling in their daily lives. You have to talk about prosperity,” he said.

Gargash said that the U.S. was going to emerge out of the Ukraine crisis stronger and “reenergized.” He said that while the UAE works with Japan, Korea, and China, it wasn’t “a substitute” of the region’s relationship with the U.S.

On the Iran nuclear deal, Gargash said the UAE is “not trying to solve issues that we haven’t been able to solve in 30 years,” but instead move from “geopolitics to geoeconomics.” He said that despite concerns about nuclear proliferation in the region, the UAE was more interested in regional politics and involving Iran in economic initiatives.

Gargash said the Abraham Accords were a “success” and that it continued at a “strategic level” irrespective of who was heading the Israeli government. He added that the Accords were not envisioned to solve the Palestinian issue. “We had all our leverage with the Palestinians, gave them cheque blanque, and they haven’t done anything,” Gargash said.

He said reports of the Saudi-UAE rift are “extremely exaggerated from our point of view,” adding that “certain competition is always part of Gulf politics.”