US citizens jailed in Iran en route home following prisoner swap deal

U.S. President Joe Biden said his government was working to “bring home every American held hostage or wrongfully detained.”

AD

In a statement, Siamak Namazi, the longest-serving American prisoner in Iran who was freed, said he experienced the “worst of humanity” while being held in Evin Prison, describing it as a “dystopian United Nations of Hostage.” Namazi urged Biden to call on world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week to start a “game-changing global endeavor” to stop hostage-taking and and “collectively impose draconian consequences” on regimes that do it.

The deal between the U.S. and Iran was brokered by Qatar after months of negotiations and comes amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and human rights record.

Sources in Doha told the Associated Press that the funds had reached Qatari bank accounts.

As part of the deal, the U.S. allowed for $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue to be transferred from South Korea to an account in Qatar, where Iran will be able to access the funds for humanitarian reasons, senior Biden administration officials said.

Five Iranians jailed in the U.S. will also be offered clemency. The individuals were imprisoned for nonviolent crimes, an administration official emphasized.

Under criticism from Republicans, the White House has defended the arrangement, saying that the deal was was not a “payment” or “ransom” using U.S. taxpayer dollars, and that the U.S. had not lifted a single sanction on Iran.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told NBC News that his government would spend the money ”wherever we need it,” while a State Department spokesperson told the broadcaster that the U.S. government would be vigilant in monitoring where the money went.