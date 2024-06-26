Why young people are at the forefront of Kenya’s deadly protests

Ruto faces tough choices following violence

Source: BBC

Ruto faces difficult decisions ahead. Elected in 2022 on a platform to curb corruption and improve the nation’s economic fortunes, he has battled rampant opposition to his policies in and out of Parliament, the BBC noted. The youth movement could be one of the biggest challenges to Kenya’s government since the country’s independence in 1963, the outlet wrote. “Mr Ruto has years of experience wrangling politics to get things done. Now though, the forces massed against him are something truly beyond his control,” wrote the BBC’s Africa Bureau Chief Stewart Maclean.