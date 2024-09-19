Pager attack brings Israel and Hezbollah closer to all-out war

Israel and Hezbollah traded new missile attacks on Thursday after a second day of exploding electronic devices in Lebanon that have killed at least 37 people and wounded 3500 more, raising fears of an all-out war.

Separately, Israel announced it arrested an Israeli businessman last month after he attended meetings in Iran and discussed assassinating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reported.

AD

Multiple sources say Israel’s spy agency Mossad is responsible for the thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies that have exploded across Lebanon this week, saying the agency is targeting members of the Iran-backed political party and militant group Hezbollah. Israel has not yet commented on the explosions.