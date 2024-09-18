Israel responsible for exploding pagers in Lebanon: reports

Israel’s Mossad spy agency planted explosives in the thousands of pagers that blew up across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people, according to multiple news reports.

The battery-operated devices were imported by Hezbollah months earlier, with members of the Lebanese militant group and political party using them instead of phones due to security concerns.

Reuters cited a senior Lebanese security source as saying that Mossad had planted the explosives in the pagers during their production, and that their detonation was triggered by a code.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, which has not yet commented on the blasts.