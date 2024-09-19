Brazil threatens X with $900k daily fine for circumventing ban

Brazi’s Supreme Court Thursday ordered Elon Musk’s X to suspend its access in the country or face a daily fine of over $900,000, after the social media platform restored service despite a nationwide ban.

X suddenly went live in Brazil on Wednesday after an apparent update to its communications network that allowed it to use cloud services via third parties.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes — who for months has clashed with Musk over X’s practices — said that a “recalcitrant” X had unlawfully, persistently and intentionally” failed to respect judicial orders.