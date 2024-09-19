Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Brazil threatens X with $900k daily fine for circumventing ban

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Sep 19, 2024, 10:51am EDT
techSouth America
REUTERS/Jorge Silva
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Brazi’s Supreme Court Thursday ordered Elon Musk’s X to suspend its access in the country or face a daily fine of over $900,000, after the social media platform restored service despite a nationwide ban.

X suddenly went live in Brazil on Wednesday after an apparent update to its communications network that allowed it to use cloud services via third parties.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes — who for months has clashed with Musk over X’s practices — said that a “recalcitrant” X had unlawfully, persistently and intentionally” failed to respect judicial orders.

AD
Title icon

Know More

Earlier this year, de Moraes asked X to block certain accounts that were accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during former President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration. A series of legal disputes followed until de Moraes issued an ultimatum, requiring X to appoint a legal representative before the court or face suspension.

Musk — who said de Moraes was attacking free speech — refused to do so, leading to the app’s ban three weeks ago. The Supreme Court also threatened Brazilian citizens with a $9,000 fine for using VPNs to access X.

AD