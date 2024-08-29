Brazil Supreme Court judge threatens to suspend Elon Musk’s X

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday threatened to suspend X in the country if the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk failed to appoint a legal representative for the site within 24 hours.

It is the latest clash in a months-long legal war of words between Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Musk, who has accused the judge of attacking free speech on his platform.

“This ‘judge’ has repeatedly broken the laws he has sworn to uphold,” Musk wrote on X just hours before de Moraes issued the compliance order.

Earlier this year, de Moraes asked X to block certain accounts that were accused of spreading fake news and hate messages during former President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration. A series of legal disputes followed until Brazil’s ultimatum.

Brazilians had mixed reactions to the threat of X’s suspension, with topics such as “Twitter will end,“ “Elon Musk” and “Alexandre de Moraes” trending on X in the country on Thursday, Reuters reported. Many made light of the situation and posted memes about the public spat, but others, including some far-right users, echoed Musk’s concerns about censorship. De Moraes’ supporters, meanwhile, said the justice’s actions were lawful and supported by at least the majority of the court’s bench.