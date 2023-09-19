First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing set for next week

The News
A Republican-led House committee is set to hold its first hearing related to the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Thursday, Sept. 28.
The House Oversight Committee hearing will “focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” a spokesperson said Tuesday.
Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed the impeachment inquiry without holding a vote. He was under pressure to back the move from far-right Republicans who have threatened to block his government spending plan.
Know More
The inquiry centers on the president’s son Hunter Biden’s foreign business work. Republicans have not found evidence of misconduct by the president but say their allegations are serious enough to warrant the probe.
The hearings will give Republicans more leverage to investigate the Bidens; the committee could seek to subpoena Hunter Biden’s financial records as early as this week, the spokesperson said.
The White House has adamantly denied any wrongdoing and accused House Republicans of trying to score political points against Biden by investigating lies. White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement Tuesday that Republicans are “staging a political stunt hearing.”
“House Republicans should drop these silly political Washington games and actually do their job to prevent a government shutdown,” Sams said.
— Kadia Goba and Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report.