First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing set for next week

A Republican-led House committee is set to hold its first hearing related to the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The House Oversight Committee hearing will “focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed the impeachment inquiry without holding a vote. He was under pressure to back the move from far-right Republicans who have threatened to block his government spending plan.