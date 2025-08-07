State Department to send $93 million in food aid to 13 nations

The Trump administration plans to provide $93 million in new food aid to 13 countries, including 12 African nations, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Semafor.

The aid will be focused on treating nearly 1 million children suffering from malnutrition in Haiti, Mali, Niger, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Kenya, and Chad, according to State.

It follows the Trump administration’s hollowing-out of the US Agency for International Development, which had played a key role in disbursing assistance across Africa. In 2023, Sub-Saharan Africa received around 40% of the USAID budget — second to only Ukraine.

The cuts to USAID, which managed upwards of $35 billion in spending during fiscal 2024, have sparked widespread concern about negative impacts on food security and overall development in Africa.

AD

Analysts have found that countries like the DR Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan received over one-fifth of their total development assistance from the now-defunct US agency, Semafor reported back in February.

The $93 million in aid will be used by UNICEF to transport and distribute ready-to-use therapeutic food, which is designed for children suffering from severe malnutrition.

The food packages are from US producers, and the entirety of the US government’s “prepositioned stock” will be distributed through this initiative, according to the State Department spokesperson.

AD

The aid will also be used to produce more ready-to-use therapeutic food; the program is slated to run until June.