Kimmel’s suspension prompts free-speech Republicans to reconsider their boundaries

The indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s TV show amid pressure from the FCC is prompting libertarian-leaning Republicans to consider redrawing their boundaries when it comes to limiting speech.

Disney, the parent company of ABC, removed the late-night comedian from its airwaves after a conservative outcry over Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassin culminated in public pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

Carr hinted at further actions against media companies on Thursday, telling CNBC that “we’re not done yet” as President Donald Trump urged NBC to take similar action against two other late-night comedians who have criticized him. That’s complicated things in Washington for a GOP that built itself up to be a champion and protector of free speech.

In fact, some Republicans who consider themselves defenders of unfettered speech are getting more comfortable with limiting it. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor that “an FCC license, it’s not a right. It really is a privilege.”

“Under normal times, in normal circumstances, I tend to think that the First Amendment should always be sort of the ultimate right. And that there should be almost no checks and balances on it. I don’t feel that way anymore,” Lummis added.

“I feel like something’s changed culturally. And I think that there needs to be some cognizance that things have changed,” she added. “We just can’t let people call each other those kinds of insane things and then be surprised when politicians get shot and the death threats they are receiving and then trying to get extra money for security.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he’d “suppose” Carr could have kept quiet and let pressure build naturally but had no problem with the chair’s comments.

“I didn’t think it was that scary. I think Jimmy Kimmel made it pretty easy for the company,” said Cramer, who often says he’s not easily offended. Carr’s comments, he argued, “were so veiled.”