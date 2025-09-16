Republicans split over Trump’s crackdown on liberal groups, political speech

The Republican Party is splitting in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination — between those who vocally endorse a crackdown on left-wing political activity and those who are wary of the long-term consequences.

More Republicans are publicly joining the first camp, aligning with President Donald Trump’s bid to knock back liberal groups and his administration’s support for firing people who criticize Kirk. The party’s second bloc is currently reluctant to blame Democrats or liberal ideology for leading to violence.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said “I can’t tell you” whether ideology is inordinately responsible for the rise in US political violence.

“What I can tell you is, clearly, the individuals who have made attacks have been irritated and agitated by information that they’ve received that in many cases is simply inaccurate,” Rounds said. “Or it’s been pushed up to a level of emotion that has impacted them to make some really bad decisions.”

Rounds didn’t criticize probes into “organized efforts of disruption and violence,” but called on elected officials to “bring down the” temperature. Trump administration members are going in a different direction, pressing for investigations of left-leaning groups that appear designed to intimidate, if not prosecute.

AD

The reaction is personal and political. Vice President JD Vance, a Kirk friend, asked at an RNC fundraiser last week how Republicans can ensure the late activist’s organizing for Trump “shows up in those all important midterm elections.”

But the GOP’s long-standing support for unfettered speech — Kirk himself wrote last year that “hate speech does not exist legally in America” — conflicts with the Trump administration’s efforts to constrain progressives. Attorney General Pam Bondi took heat from Trump supporters for suggesting on Monday she would go after hate speech, clarifying later on Tuesday that it would only include “threats of violence.”

A Justice Department official said later that the companies or individuals would not be prosecuted for refusing services after Bondi indicated she could go after people who declined to print out Kirk posters.

AD

Asked about Bondi’s remarks on hate speech, GOP Sen. John Kennedy said “most of the hate speech is being promoted on social media. Everybody agrees that social media promotes poison. Okay: What’s poison?”

“I don’t want to see us turn into Europe, specifically the UK, where the government starts prosecuting people for things they say on social media,” the Lousianan added. “Am I happy with what’s said on social media? No. I’m sick of all that. But unless they’re fighting words or a direct threat, you have the right to be ugly in America.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., aired similar questions.

“I don’t know, what are you going to do? I mean, it is free speech,” he told Semafor. “That’s why we’ve got an attorney general, I guess … I trust them to do the right thing. We’re all about free speech.”

AD

A White House official referred Semafor to Trump’s comments on Tuesday that “Pam Bondi has done an unbelievable job, and everybody agrees with that.”