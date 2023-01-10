Anti-abortion groups are pushing 2024 Republicans to back a national ban

Many Republicans berated anti-abortion activists for endorsing a 15-week national ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. floated ahead of the midterms, and felt vindicated when the party badly underperformed in the election while pro-abortion groups won ballot measures in deep red states. This month, Donald Trump added to the pile on, blaming the poor showing on anti-abortion hardliners.

Now activists say they’re sick and tired of being singled out for the results, and they want candidates in 2024 to know it.

“Blaming pro life voters — some of the most dedicated voters and most passionate advocates — is completely unfair,” Lila Rose, a prominent anti-abortion activist, told Semafor. “It's ridiculous, quite frankly, and it just shows we need new leadership in the party.”

Anti-abortion leaders feel they’re already compromising by backing a national ban that’s far less stringent than restrictions that have been enacted at the state level, including by Republican governors like Greg Abbott, Mike DeWine, and Brian Kemp who comfortably won re-election in 2022.

They’ve also held their tongue on state-level bills that included — as Trump has demanded — exceptions for rape, incest, and the life or safety of a mother.

Musgrave told Semafor that while she “would like to see all abortion ended,” the group considers themselves “political realists.”

Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote.org, told Semafor that while anti-abortion groups currently disagree over what kind of a federal law to back, Republican candidates “must be firmly pro-life.”

“The baseline is that a presidential candidate who hopes to win pro-life voters has to be able to commit to some federal effort, or federal commitment, to continuing to advance a culture of life,” Burch said. “This is the thing that everyone's going to try to pin groups like us down on, and I'm not willing to say there's a single piece of legislation that will qualify or disqualify somebody.”

To improve their performance in 2024, groups are urging candidates to go on offense and refocus the political debate on Democrats’ support for the right to relatively unusual late-term abortions, where polls show voters are more conflicted.

It’s not a new strategy, though groups argue there should be more resources and voices behind it this time. But Democrats also believe the proposed national ban, which polling indicates is less popular, is critical to keeping the debate in favorable territory for them.

“Debating weeks is not where we want to be,” pollster Celinda Lake told the New York Times. “People are terrible at math and terrible at biology.”



