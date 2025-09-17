The statement indicating the UAE’s shifting priorities coincides with a week of diplomatic maneuvering by Gulf states, following Israel’s unprecedented strike in Doha on a Hamas compound that killed a Qatari security officer on Sept. 9 — and overlaps with the five-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

While UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed boarded a plane to Doha in the immediate aftermath of Israel’s targeted attack — the first head of state to do so — he did not join other Arab and Muslim leaders for an emergency summit held in Qatar’s capital on Monday, instead sending his brother Foreign Minister Sheikh Mansour on his behalf.

Bahrain, the other Gulf signatory of the Abraham Accords, also did not send its king.

The main statement coming out of the meeting rebuked Israel but stopped short of economic or political action against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The Trump administration’s top diplomat, Marco Rubio, urged Doha to maintain its role as lead negotiator for a ceasefire, but warned the window for that possibility is closing as Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza City.

The UAE has leaned on its normalization agreement with Israel to become one of the top providers of humanitarian aid in Gaza, under the mission name “Gallant Knight.”

Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, the UAE has delivered $1.5 billion in aid, including more than 80,000 tons of food, basic necessities, and medical supplies to Gaza, according to a July report. It opened a field hospital and treated injured Gazans in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this month the country began work on a desalination project to bring clean drinking water from Egypt into Gaza.