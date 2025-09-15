Abraham Accords shakier than ever on fifth anniversary

Last year’s anniversary of the Abraham Accords passed in silence. This year, the mood is openly frigid.

Israel is planning a new offensive to fully occupy Gaza in its effort to end Hamas’ control of the enclave and free its remaining hostages. It is also signaling plans to annex 82% of the West Bank, and is framing a global movement to recognize a Palestinian state — which has been key to Israel’s recognition among Arab and Muslim countries — as a reward for Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

As Israel continues to attack multiple countries, it’s facing a growing backlash. The UAE accused Israel of betraying the spirit of the accords and rallied around Qatar after Israel bombed a Hamas compound in Doha last week. Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Qatar on Monday alongside Iran’s president, who only three months ago launched ballistic missiles at Qatar, to coordinate a response to Israeli aggression.

The Abraham Accords, which were supposed to be the centerpiece of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, is now in damage control. Few expect countries Bahrain and the UAE to abandon diplomatic ties, but the momentum to expand relations has stalled.

“The Abraham Accords are a watershed, and we should only work to foster and strengthen them,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog told a small delegation of reporters visiting the country from the Gulf this month. “There should be no steps taken that should hurt these steps in any way. My dream is to see Israeli kids meeting kids in all your countries, and vice versa.”

AD

Trump himself has shifted tone. In May, he said he expects to expand the accords, but set no timetable for Saudi Arabia or others. On the anniversary, his message was cautious: “Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful. When we attack people, we have to be careful.”