Israel launches Gaza City ground offensive

Israel launched its ground offensive into Gaza City, further eroding prospects for a ceasefire in the enclave, which is already facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The incursion comes as a UN commission alleged Israel’s war in Gaza constituted genocide, accusations that Israel denies. As part of its efforts to destroy Hamas and rescue remaining hostages, Israeli forces have been intensifying their bombardment of the territory, where a UN-backed panel has said famine has taken hold: Israel has denied those claims, too.

The offensive — as well as broad anger among Arab states over Israel’s strike on Hamas in Qatar — has dampened ceasefire hopes: The US secretary of state warned there were possibly only days left to reach a truce.