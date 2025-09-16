Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Israel launches Gaza City ground offensive

Sep 16, 2025, 6:40am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A building collapsing in Gaza City.
Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Israel launched its ground offensive into Gaza City, further eroding prospects for a ceasefire in the enclave, which is already facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The incursion comes as a UN commission alleged Israel’s war in Gaza constituted genocide, accusations that Israel denies. As part of its efforts to destroy Hamas and rescue remaining hostages, Israeli forces have been intensifying their bombardment of the territory, where a UN-backed panel has said famine has taken hold: Israel has denied those claims, too.

The offensive — as well as broad anger among Arab states over Israel’s strike on Hamas in Qatar — has dampened ceasefire hopes: The US secretary of state warned there were possibly only days left to reach a truce.

Prashant Rao
AD