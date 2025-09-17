Republicans eye a crime bill for Trump, and for the midterms

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are actively discussing a sweeping crime bill that would go far beyond their recent forays into DC’s criminal justice system.

The GOP’s plans are early and fluid but serious, according to lawmakers and officials familiar with them. Taking up a national crime bill as the midterm campaign heats up would help the party keep momentum on what it sees as a politically advantageous issue as polls show Trump’s handling of the economy losing favor with voters.

But steering a sweeping piece of legislation to Trump’s desk during an election year won’t be easy. It would require close coordination between Congress and the White House to unite a Republican Party with disparate views of criminal justice that could easily fracture over the issue, not to mention work to win the Senate Democratic support such a bill would need.

“We got a team working on it, but I don’t think we’re going to move unless we get some indication from the White House. And also, don’t forget, the House of Representatives is working on it too,” Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Semafor. “We might wait for the House Representatives to pass something before we would work on it.”

A White House official confirmed the Trump administration is coordinating with Grassley to “develop proposals that can command wide support.”

“Addressing violent crime has always been a priority for President Trump, you can expect that to continue. We are looking at a wide range of options,” the official added.

Some Republicans said this week they were skeptical of efforts to crack down on left-leaning speech, presaging a potential fault line if the administration pushes to address political violence in a crime bill.

Any crime legislation Republicans take up would almost certainly swing in the opposite direction from the bipartisan sentencing reform law that Trump signed during his first term. The 2018 First Step Act, which reduced sentences for some nonviolent offenders, also split Republicans before its passage — and these days Trump rarely talks about it, preferring a more aggressive approach to crime as he sends troops into US cities.

Two Republican lawmakers familiar with the discussions told Semafor that tougher sentencing laws, cracking down on new synthetic drugs and organized crime, and restricting cashless bail could be in the mix for a bill.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said he’s heard panel chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discuss his interest in crime legislation. Cline said he hoped stricter sentencing and limiting parole would be prioritized.

“There are parts of the country where you’re seeing leftist judges and leftist prosecutors allowing criminals to reoffend and be re-released into the community and commit heinous crimes,” Cline said. “What we can do to ensure truth in sentencing in those areas is hopefully I would hopefully look at.”