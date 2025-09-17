Elon Musk’s pay package — roughly $1 trillion in Tesla shares if he hits otherworldly milestones over the next decade — has become the subject of intense debate.

But while 13 figures may be a bit high, the compensation is different in one important way from most public company leaders: It’s linked to the long term. Most public company CEOs are compensated on short-term metrics, a well-documented problem. And compensation for chief executives, which has skyrocketed in recent decades, rewards failure in addition to success. By contrast, if Musk fails, he walks away practically empty-handed.

Bigger rewards for real, long-term success and severe disincentives for failure make more sense. Obviously, risk inherently leads to a higher chance of failure, and we don’t want half the S&P to go “founder mode.” At the moment, however, a small handful of more “startup-like” tech companies are creating most of the gains in value in the S&P 500 and other markets.

As Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm told Semafor in an interview, there is only one Musk. But if we could have more public company CEOs with even a fraction of the long-term ambition, it might be good for the American economy.