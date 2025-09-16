How do you solve a problem like Elon Musk?

Musk possesses an almost supernatural ability to conjure investor zeal and create products that redefine entire industries. But his polarizing persona overshadows the genius and genuine appeal of those products. He is both an irreplaceable asset and a clear liability, and the challenge for Tesla’s board is balancing that ledger.

Its once press-shy board chair, Robyn Denholm, has been making the rounds over the past week, defending the up-to-$1 trillion pay package awarded to the billionaire CEO. Governance scolds are appalled by the number, as is the pope.

The package actually does a good job aligning incentives. Musk gets rich, but only if his shareholders get far richer. The package’s operational milestones over the next decade — delivering 20 million cars, achieving true self-driving capability for 10 million users, and deploying 1 million robotaxis — create guardrails against quick-fix theatrics. By the conventions of the corporate-governance world, it gets a lot of things right.

Yet Musk represents something larger than a governance puzzle for Tesla. He embodies a seismic shift where power once safely housed in institutions — boards, brands, universities, regulators — now flows toward magnetic individuals who can either outshine or undermine the establishment. Musk is constantly doing both, leaving Tesla’s directors holding a tiger by the tail. (Tesla’s stock would almost certainly tank if Musk left.) It’s an expensive leash he’s on, but better than letting go.