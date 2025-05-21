How Starlink is stitching together a pan-African strategy in small bytes

By the time Starlink, the satellite internet provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk’s Space X, bumped up its monthly subscription prices in Nigeria by nearly 50% last week, most observers had been expecting the hike.

Nigeria’s regulators blocked Starlink’s first attempt to double its fee in late 2024 but this time the rise seemed inevitable. It comes after a 50% tariff hike by rival telcos in January. Starlink’s turn had simply been delayed.

At $35 a month, Starlink ranks among Nigeria’s most expensive internet service providers. The hardware also costs around $250. Despite its premium pricing, the satellite internet service has found traction: reporting around 65,000 users in Nigeria, 19,000 in Kenya, and a growing footprint across Africa. This has led to some optimistic headlines about Starlink’s traction in Africa.

But here’s the twist: Starlink may not be trying to dominate any single African market. It’s aggregating small, high-value pockets across the continent. That strategy might not upend African connectivity overnight, but it could be good enough to build a profitable niche, and that might be all Starlink needs. It feels easy to dismiss 60,000 here and 19,000 there as no real dominance, given that Africa’s mobile telcos serve millions of internet customers.

Starlink’s promise of fast, uncapped internet almost anywhere resonates with Africa’s remote workers and upper middle class. Yet cracks are showing. Performance dips have surfaced in cities as more users sign on. Satellite capacity is finite, and congestion leads to degraded service.

Some users, like Lagos-based software engineer Busayo Akanni, describe the service as inconsistent. “There are too many downtimes for Starlink to be my only daily driver,” she says. “I use it, but I also have backup.”