Ethiopia’s university admissions have plunged as reforms take hold

When the current education minister, Birhanu Nega, took charge of his portfolio three years ago, he announced that the government was committed to stopping exam malpractices from taking place online and vowed to stop corruption within the education system. He also set out to test teachers’ competence amid allegations of certificate fraud in academic qualifications among the tutors.

AD

The following year, fears of not having enough students to start the academic year forced the government to lower its entrance grades to 30%. It also admitted more students.

“The result reflects the lack of proper preparation of students, training of teachers... with little psychosocial support and infrastructure to assist them,” said Tirussew Teferra, an education professor at Addis Ababa University. He told Semafor Africa the current system focuses “on exam results rather than fostering the necessary competencies at other levels.”