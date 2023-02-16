Ethiopia chooses lower university entry standards over near empty campuses

Ethiopia, which has had one Africa’s fastest growing economies over the past decade, has prioritized improving access to education to make itself a regional manufacturing hub with an expanded service sector. The goal is to develop a workforce whose skills and education give it a competitive advantage in attracting foreign investors who can help create more jobs.

The two-year war in the northern Tigray region has thrown Ethiopia off course in its attempt to meet its economic goals. And the problems in its education system means the government needs to reappraise its long term development aspirations.

AD

The government has pumped money into its education program. Ethiopia’s education budget has steadily increased in recent years, although it was cut last year as funds were allocated to the war. The number of public universities in Ethiopia has quadrupled in the last two decades. But attainment levels haven't kept up with the pace of investment, forcing the government to choose between lowering standards and leaving newly built universities largely bereft of students.

Only 29,909 students scored the 50% pass mark in the exam for public universities out of the 896,520 who took the paper in October 2022, according to the country’s examination board. It means public universities, which can accommodate up to 150,000 students, would be nearly empty.

One reason for the poor results: the war in Tigray. Many students across the country had their education disrupted at some point. Students in Tigray were effectively out of school for two years.

The education ministry has also been cracking down on widespread cheating in the exams. Officials stopped online exam leaks and only used university compounds to supervise those taking exams.

There are signs of a deeper malaise within the country’s tertiary education system. University degrees can allegedly be purchased from public universities and instructors have reportedly failed to pass their own qualifying exams on the subjects which they teach.