Top US antitrust cop says DOJ will overhaul how it reviews bank deals

The US Justice Department will fundamentally overhaul its reviews of bank deals and other mergers involving financial services firms, Jonathan Kanter, the agency’s top antitrust cop, said at a Semafor event on Monday.

The move has major implications for the financial industry by casting a broader antitrust spotlight onto nonbank players, like “buy now pay later” firms, private equity, private credit, and fintech companies that act as lenders.

The new rules would replace the DOJ’s existing guidelines, which focus on branch overlap and deposits when deciding whether two banks can merge. They could be announced as soon as Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

A formal Justice Department announcement is coming “very soon,” Kanter said. Informally, the DOJ has already been doing this, he added. “Our analysis has to focus on market realities.”

“This isn’t about being ‘pro’ something or ‘anti’ something else. It’s more about calling it as we see it in the market,” he added. “I don’t see any reason we should treat it differently in the context of banks, than we would any other industry.”

The DOJ’s guidelines for regulating bank mergers haven’t been updated since 1995, when ATM cards were cutting-edge and banks were offering toasters to new customers, Kanter said in New York to a room full of lawyers often hired to defend deals before antitrust regulators. “As a result, it looks at things — narrowly — like branch overlaps [and] deposits. I don’t believe that is the appropriate, most state-of-the-art, effective way to think about concentration in banking.”

It’s unclear whether other agencies with oversight over banks, including the Federal Reserve, will change their approach to merger approvals, too.