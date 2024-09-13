Biden’s top trustbuster faces a battle to survive, even under Harris

Lina Khan is open to staying on as Federal Trade Commission chair next year, if the next president asks. She still may have to fight to keep the job.

Confirming Khan a second time would be a “tougher lift,” GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri told Semafor. He supported her in 2021, but Hawley now sees Khan’s record as mixed since she became the Biden administration’s chief trustbuster.

She has also made some enemies on Wall Street with her muscular antitrust approach, and several wealthy donors are already encouraging Kamala Harris to replace her should Harris win the White House. On paper, at least, she also counts some Republican backers of her readiness to challenge Big Tech – including Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

Hawley’s comments are a sign, however, that Khan would have a hard time nearing the 20-vote Senate GOP cushion she got three years ago if she were renominated by a Harris administration.

Khan’s future will be a critical question for the next administration; her term expires on Sept. 25, after which she can stay on indefinitely until she’s replaced. The FTC’s leadership has major implications for companies looking to merge with rivals, along big firms accused of anti-competitive behavior, like Amazon.

The prospect of a steeper confirmation climb for Khan next year means political inertia may be her best bet to hang on – particularly since Republicans are slightly favored right now to take back the Senate. And if Trump takes the White House, Republicans would likely want to put their own imprimatur on the critical panel, which currently has a Democratic majority.

She already has one influential progressive nudging Harris’ campaign to tune out business interests that disapprove of her high regulatory appetite.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he’s told Harris advisers that Khan should keep her job.

“Lina Khan has been one of the outstanding appointees of the Biden administration,” Sanders told Semafor. “I think we’re looking at massive concentration of ownership in this country in sector after sector, and we need somebody who’s going to break up monopolies. It’s, to my mind, very important that she stays onboard.”

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

“Chair Khan has spent her time at the FTC fighting to lower the cost of groceries and life saving medicines, free American workers trapped by noncompetes, end junk fees and corporate abuse, and make it easier for entrepreneurs to succeed,” FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar said in a statement to Semafor. “There is a lot of work yet to do to bring the benefits of fair competition to American consumers and entrepreneurs.”