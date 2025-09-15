Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi crown prince moves to cool Riyadh’s property market

Sep 15, 2025, 8:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
General view of historic old city known as “Balad” in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

The Saudi government has taken notice of sky-high property prices in Riyadh. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered new measures to rebalance the capital’s real estate sector, launching Tawazon, a platform for Saudis who are married or over the age of 25 to apply for residential land.

The initiative comes as soaring prices are squeezing locals out of ownership. The value of residential sales surged to 165 billion Saudi riyals ($44 billion) last year, the highest figure since 2015, yet the share of renters planning to buy a home has plummeted. By expanding housing access, the government aims to help achieve the Vision 2030 target of 70% homeownership: Overall levels currently stand at 65.4%.

Manal Albarakati
AD