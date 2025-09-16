The House Republican and Democratic chairs of the Congressional Real Estate Caucus will today release a new proposal, shared first with Semafor, to make housing more affordable.

The legislation from Reps. Mark Alford, R-Mo., Lou Correa, D-Calif., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., and Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., would ask the Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Veterans Affairs and Treasury secretaries as well as the Federal Housing Finance Agency director for joint recommendations to Congress on topics like housing programs and mortgage costs.

The goal is “to unlock a whole-of-government approach,” Alford said, as supply increasingly fails to meet demand.

With support from groups like the National Association of REALTORS, backers hope to attach their proposal to the House’s version of a recently-approved Senate package of bipartisan housing measures.

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Semafor housing would be “a priority” for the Financial Services Committee this month.