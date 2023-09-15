DeSantis camp bets on COVID, LGBT backlash to return to 2024 relevance

Ron DeSantis is ramping up his COVID talk on the campaign trail, calling out scattered mask mandates that have been popping back up, criticizing new booster shots, and tying it all to Donald Trump’s record.

“I fought against Fauci when he was popular,” DeSantis said during an interview Thursday. “It’s easy for Republicans to ding him now because he’s unpopular with the broader electorate. Back then, Donald Trump used to cite Fauci’s poll numbers as a reason why Fauci was somebody that should be listened to.”

The COVID focus is nothing new: DeSantis became well-known among conservatives over his handling of the pandemic in Florida. But it’s become a bigger part of his message in recent weeks amid rising Republican concerns about new outbreaks potentially bringing back old restrictions.

“As the left pushes a new wave of COVID hysteria, Ron DeSantis is the only candidate with a proven record of fighting back and capable of bringing a reckoning for the wrongdoings committed,” campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin told Semafor.

His allied Never Back Down super PAC, in the meantime, is hoping a transgender-focused message will help power a comeback. It’s running ads in Iowa featuring footage of influencer Dylan Mulvaney, drag queens, and an old viral clip on the right of a breastfeeding transgender parent. Tying it all together: Headlines about Trump saying in 2012 that he’d be open to transgender women competing in his beauty pageants.

It’s broadly similar to an attempted viral video — eventually traced to the DeSantis campaign’s meme department — that drew significant attention over the summer for some of its odder imagery.