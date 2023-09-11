COVID panic hits the Republican primaries

Republican voters are increasingly anxious about COVID amid a swirl of unfounded claims on the right that the federal government is preparing a mass reimposition of restrictions. At a New Hampshire focus group of Republicans commissioned by the political podcast Breaking Points and reviewed by Semafor, five of the eight participants said they believed there was some connection between the recent rise of COVID cases and associated restrictions and the upcoming election being “rigged” for Democrats.

“With the ‘plandemic,’ we see it coming again, and there’s a lot of writing on the wall,” one voter said, using a term associated with a viral conspiracy video from early in the COVID-19 outbreak.

The focus group also had “a complete consensus about the war in Ukraine,” a memo breaking down the event’s findings noted: All participants favored much less U.S. financial and military aid, suggesting presidential candidates with more traditional Republican opinions on the issue could find themselves in trouble on this foreign policy position.

As for Trump’s various legal issues? The focus group reaffirmed what polling has suggested for months: The majority of the group, asked whether the charges made them more or less likely to vote for the former president, said it made no difference. (Still, half the group also then said they wouldn’t back him in a general election if he was in jail.)

The New Hampshire focus group was composed of seven Republicans and one Republican-voting independent. Conducted on September 8 with J.L. Partners, participants were characterized as part of three broad categories: Three firm Trump backers, three Trump agnostics, and two voters who appeared “implacably opposed to Trump,” the memo noted.