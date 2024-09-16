Semafor Gulf launches today with inaugural editorial team

The News
Semafor Gulf launches today, marking the company’s third global edition following the U.S. and sub-Saharan Africa. Led by veteran journalist and editor Mohammed Sergie, the new platform will examine how the region’s financial, business, and geopolitical direction shape the world, from culture and investment to infrastructure, climate and technology — as well as the dramatic transformations of the Gulf states themselves.
To drive its coverage, Semafor has assembled a world-class regional editorial team consisting of award-winning journalists and contributors who will provide in-depth coverage of the dramatic, high-stakes story of the Arabian Gulf. Reporting from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and around the region, they will work in concert with Semafor’s top flight business reporters in New York, its technology journalists in San Francisco, and its Washington D.C bureau.
Representative pre-launch coverage includes scoops on chip maker Nvidia’s plans to sell chips to Saudi Arabia and tensions in the office of a major global consulting firm in the United Arab Emirates.
Semafor Gulf editorial team:
- Mohammed Sergie, editor: former editor of Bloomberg News
- Sarah Dadouch, reporter: former Middle East correspondent of The Washington Post
- Kelsey Warner, reporter: former editor of The Circuit UAE
Semafor Gulf contributors:
- Faisal Abbas: Award-winning journalist and editor-in-chief of Arab News
- Omar Al-Ubaydli: Economist, affiliated associate professor of economics at George Mason University and senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center in Washington, DC
- Hadley Gamble: Former award-winning international journalist and host of Al Arabiya
- Wael Mahdi: Veteran journalist and editor, former energy correspondent of Bloomberg, co-author of “OPEC in a Shale Oil World: Where to Next?”
- Camilla Wright: Media commentator and writer of global news and popular culture outlets, including Britain’s biggest and best known newsletter
Know More
Semafor Gulf will feature original reporting and thrice-weekly newsletter, serving as a fresh destination for sophisticated audiences in the region and in the global capitals, delivering Semafor’s signature independent, intelligent and transparent journalism.
In addition, the company has established digital and event collaborations with some of the region’s top brands across a diverse range of sectors. Joining Semafor Gulf as its inaugural launch partners are: First Abu Dhabi Bank, G42, Mubadala, and Invest Qatar.
This expansion builds on the company’s success since its 2022 launch, having built a global audience of over 700,000 newsletter subscriptions across nine premium newsletters. This year, the company was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for “rewriting the story on international reporting.”