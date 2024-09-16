Semafor Gulf launches today with inaugural editorial team

Semafor Gulf launches today, marking the company’s third global edition following the U.S. and sub-Saharan Africa. Led by veteran journalist and editor Mohammed Sergie, the new platform will examine how the region’s financial, business, and geopolitical direction shape the world, from culture and investment to infrastructure, climate and technology — as well as the dramatic transformations of the Gulf states themselves.

To drive its coverage, Semafor has assembled a world-class regional editorial team consisting of award-winning journalists and contributors who will provide in-depth coverage of the dramatic, high-stakes story of the Arabian Gulf. Reporting from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and around the region, they will work in concert with Semafor’s top flight business reporters in New York, its technology journalists in San Francisco, and its Washington D.C bureau.

Representative pre-launch coverage includes scoops on chip maker Nvidia’s plans to sell chips to Saudi Arabia and tensions in the office of a major global consulting firm in the United Arab Emirates.

Semafor Gulf editorial team:

Mohammed Sergie, editor: former editor of Bloomberg News

editor: former editor of Bloomberg News Sarah Dadouch , reporter: former Middle East correspondent of The Washington Post

, reporter: former Middle East correspondent of The Washington Post Kelsey Warner, reporter: former editor of The Circuit UAE

