Consulting giant APCO’s Israel ties spark internal strife

Disruptive London protests against the global advisory firm APCO have spilled over into the company’s internal conversations, as employees in its booming Gulf offices are pressing managers over the American firm’s dealings with an Israeli defense contractor.

APCO senior executives have pledged to share details with their staff, but a Friday afternoon all-hands call with Middle East offices to discuss the matter was canceled. One employee said APCO’s response has been both not enough and too slow for staff, many of whom work on behalf of Gulf governments, and are worried about the repercussions to their business or have personal qualms about work in support of Israel’s Gaza war.

The internal friction is playing out with particular intensity in the firm’s Gulf offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Manama and in London, where workers were concerned for their safety after the protest.

“APCO is a global company with a team from more than 50 nationalities who have a diversity of opinions. When complex geopolitical issues emerge, they often provoke intense feelings and robust discussions within the firm,” APCO said in an emailed statement. “This open and respectful internal discussion is how we come together and become a stronger company.”