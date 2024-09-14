Polaris Dawn is a throwback to the golden age of scientific research

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission made history Thursday by successfully completing the first spacewalk in history by privately trained astronauts — and the mission could also mark a landmark in scientific research.

The five-day mission will conduct more than 35 experiments, including testing commercial devices to examine how exposure to space conditions affects astronauts’ bodies like the impact of microgravity in causing bone loss and kidney stones. These tests could have a significant impact on future missions in space, and even on medical research back on Earth.