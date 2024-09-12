SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew complete first commercial spacewalk

The crew aboard Polaris Dawn, the SpaceX-operated space mission, completed their long-awaited spacewalk on Thursday — the first to be performed by private astronauts.

A live broadcast showed Jared Isaacman, the billionaire captain of the mission, popping his head out of the hatch of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, followed by SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis. The two other crew members remained aboard.

“Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here Earth sure looks like a perfect world,” Isaacman said on looking outside.

He and Gillis were testing a new spacesuit designed by SpaceX and each of them spent about 10 minutes peeking into the expanse of space and testing the mobility of their suits.

The operation was riskier than average — while Isaacman and Gillis were outside, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule opened to the vacuum of space, and the crew depended on life support systems before the capsule closed and re-pressurized.