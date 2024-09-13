Brazil to host US and and China for military drills next week

Brazil will next week host military drills that will be unusual for the participation of both the US and China.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have been near historic highs in recent months, but the powers have made efforts to at least improve military communications to avert accidental conflicts, with senior US and Chinese officials holding meetings and attending each others’ conferences.

In Brazil, neither side will play a significant role in the exercises — the US is sending 62 marines, and China 32 sailors — but Folha de S.Paulo said they were nevertheless in a “silent dispute,” with each upping their contributions from prior years in a show of one upmanship.