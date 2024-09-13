Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Brazil to host US and and China for military drills next week

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Sep 13, 2024, 6:29am EDT
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Brazil will next week host military drills that will be unusual for the participation of both the US and China.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have been near historic highs in recent months, but the powers have made efforts to at least improve military communications to avert accidental conflicts, with senior US and Chinese officials holding meetings and attending each others’ conferences.

In Brazil, neither side will play a significant role in the exercises — the US is sending 62 marines, and China 32 sailors — but Folha de S.Paulo said they were nevertheless in a “silent dispute,” with each upping their contributions from prior years in a show of one upmanship.

AD