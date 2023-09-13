As youth poverty spikes, Manchin has no regrets on Child Tax Credit

Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t sharing any regrets about letting his party’s expansion of the Child Tax Credit lapse, even after a historic spike in youth poverty last year.

According to Census data released on Tuesday, the share of Americans under 18 living below the poverty line jumped from 5.2% in 2021 to 12.4% in 2022 as the Biden administration’s bulked-up credit expired, the biggest annual increase on record.

Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat whose opposition to extending the supersized credit was a decisive factor in its demise, seemed unfazed when asked if Tuesday’s poverty data left him with any second thoughts. “It’s deeper than that, we all have to do our part,” he told Semafor. “The federal government can’t run everything.”

A number of Democrats reacted with regret and indignation at the new numbers. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., called it “a specific choice” in a statement. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took aim at his moderate colleagues. “Unfortunately, we had zero Republican support and we lost two corporate Democrats in Manchin and [Kyrsten] Sinema” on the Child Tax Credit, he told Semafor. “And that’s why we are where we are today.”