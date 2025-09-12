In the run-up to the COP30 negotiations in November, much of the climate community has been downbeat, worried that logistical hurdles in Brazil could prevent many world leaders, business executives, and other key actors from attending the main summit site.

To some extent, those concerns have been proxies for a deeper one: That the COP process itself is at risk.

In particular, Washington’s turn against prioritizing the fight against climate change — one of the signature pieces of legislation signed by Trump’s predecessor aimed to accelerate adoption of green tech — has had consequences, both tangible and intangible for the energy transition.

Since US President Donald Trump returned to office, Washington has sharply pivoted away from efforts to finance cutting-edge clean tech and instead focused on an “energy dominance” agenda that has centered on driving up sales of liquefied natural gas, of which the US produces enormous quantities: That was the main topic of discussion in the US energy secretary’s talks with European leaders in Brussels this week, for example.

The consequent rollback of domestic policies promoting wind and solar power, as well as electric vehicles, has resulted in a sharply slower pace of domestic decarbonization, a report by the Rhodium Group found recently. And abroad, Trump has pressed for countries to keep using fossil fuels, arguing in a cabinet meeting that other nations were “destroying themselves” by using wind power, for example.

But even before Trump came to office, there were questions over how much progress was being made at the summits.

Babayev presided over COP negotiations last year in Baku that were dominated by the issue of climate finance, ultimately brokering a deal by which rich countries agreed to raise at least $300 billion per year by 2035 in order to fund climate adaptation and mitigation efforts in poorer nations.

The figure was far lower than what most activists as well as negotiators from vulnerable nations had pushed for, and Babayev acknowledged that, thus far, actual contributions have fallen well short of that targeted figure, in part because Western nations have ramped up spending on defense and largely pared back their aid budgets. Lacking any sticks to cajole wealthy donors to pony up pledged funds, Babayev said he and other climate negotiators could only use public and private pressure in order to entice them to up their commitments.