COP30’s logistical headaches undermine its climate mission

The COP30 climate summit planned for November in Brazil could be the smallest COP in years, with logistical headaches and the Trump administration’s withdrawal threatening to undermine the event’s credibility as a forum for meaningful climate diplomacy.

In a public letter on Tuesday, COP30 President André Aranha Correa do Lago, the top climate and energy official in Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sought to tamp down fears that soaring hotel prices and limited flight options in Belém, the midsized Amazonian city hosting the event, will keep attendees away. His main goal, he wrote, is to “put people at the center of COP30,” and hosting it in the Amazon “is about giving way to the vulnerable and to the peripheral as genuine leaders who take brave decisions every day.”

The question is who will be there to listen. The summit organizers said this week that they have no plans to relocate the event, even as numerous national delegations have urged them to consider an alternative. Already, some plan to slash their groups to the bare minimum, because of costs. Austria’s president said last week that he doesn’t expect to attend at all. Business groups are planning a separate event in São Paulo, and the meeting for heads of state that usually kicks off the event will be held the prior week in Rio de Janeiro instead. The Brazilian environmental group Observatório do Clima warned this week that without a better solution for accommodating NGOs and delegations from low-income countries, COP30 could be “the least inclusive in history.”