Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Student protesters choose anti-corruption crusader as Nepal’s leader after toppling government

Sep 12, 2025, 3:58pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki speaks with the media after meeting Doctor Govinda KC, who has been on a hunger strike to demand the government make reforms in the medical sector, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2019.
Stringer/Reuters

Student protesters named Nepal’s former chief justice and longtime anti-corruption crusader Sushila Karki as the country’s caretaker prime minister Friday, following deadly anti-corruption demonstrations that toppled the government.

The 73-year-old was chosen after Nepal’s army consulted with student leaders on a Discord server where more than 100,000 Nepalis gathered to discuss the country’s future: “The Parliament of Nepal right now is Discord,” one told The New York Times.

Karki, Nepal’s first woman leader, is tasked with surmounting a period of unprecedented chaos, after a social media ban ignited widespread anti-government youth protests that saw the country’s parliament and prominent politicians’ homes being burned down. The prime minister resigned after a police crackdown claimed more than 50 lives.

Karki will form a cabinet in the coming days, and eventually schedule elections, an adviser told the Times.

Brendan Ruberry
AD
AD