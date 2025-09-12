Nepal crisis unfolds on gaming site Discord

A chat room for gamers has emerged as an unlikely gathering place for Nepalis to discuss their country’s future after a social media ban sparked youth-led protests and a violent crackdown.

The parliament building was set alight and more than 30 people were killed in clashes with police, ultimately forcing the prime minister’s resignation.

More than 100,000 citizens have now gathered to discuss the crisis in a Discord channel, which has become so influential that it is being livestreamed on news sites: Army chiefs have met with the channel’s organizers and asked them to name potential interim national leaders.

One young protester told The New York Times that “the Parliament of Nepal right now is Discord.”