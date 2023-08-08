Nigerian tech leaders cheer insider’s rise to president’s cabinet as ‘watershed’ moment

The excitement around Tijani’s nomination as well as the early backlash point to how important technology has become for the future of value creation in Nigeria. It has sparked a debate as to whether active political participation by tech industry professionals will be necessary to improve on what has been achieved.

With the rise of homegrown multimillion-dollar startups like Paystack and Flutterwave (which is valued at $3 billion) and billions of dollars flowing into local ecosystem over the last decade, the government and corporate establishment are paying more attention than ever to the sector.

A rising number of undergraduate students and young graduates are prioritizing careers in technology, signaling a generational shift from the last couple of decades when jobs in banking or oil and gas were most desired. It could now fall to Tijani to grow this digital sector to have the kind of “transformational impact” on Nigeria predicted by the World Bank years ago but which remains unrealized.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is projected to cross 40% this year from 33% in 2020. At the same time, the country is losing tech workers to companies in developed economies as part of a brain drain wave. Some of the triggers, like internal security concerns and rising inflation, are beyond a digital economy minister’s direct control but there are gaps in digital skills and literacy that confine the pool of Nigeria’s tech workforce and innovation potential to Lagos.

AD

Extending the foundations that spur tech talent to other parts of the country would be a win for Tijani and help achieve Tinubu’s need to create jobs in a country that will be the third most populous in the world by 2050, Oyebode told Semafor Africa. “Finding ways to immediately deepen broadband penetration by removing bottlenecks that hamper providers from expanding across the country would be a big win,” he says.