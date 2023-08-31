U.S. Congress puts on a China roadshow

Concern about China is one of the rare areas of consensus in Washington these days. The Stoughton event was far removed from talk about impeaching President Biden. The most divisive topic raised was the lawmakers’ NFL allegiances (Gallagher is a Packers fan, Krishnamoorthi favors the Bears fan).

“If you go back 25 years in the Congress, we used to have three disparate groups,” Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., another member of the committee who attended the roundtable, told me. “You had human rights hawks, you had economic hawks, you had national security hawks. They’ve all found each other now. And they’ve put aside philosophical differences. Now it’s working together to counteract China.”

The event also reminded me that the wariness of China extends to other parts of the country, too: the roundtable brought together a wide range of businesses, from trailer and solar manufacturing companies to ship builders, as well as a local United Steelworkers president. They all hammered away at Beijing.

AD

But just because they agree on the problem, doesn’t mean that Democrats and Republicans will easily find consensus on the solutions.

Krishnamoorthi pointed to workforce development as an area ripe for action to give U.S. workers a leg up, but acknowledged Republicans might not be as willing to spend money towards boosting vocational education.

“I think we should increase resources. We should spend more money,” he said.

Meanwhile, LaHood predicted lawmakers would disagree on the future use of subsidies. He invoked the Inflation Reduction Act, the massive climate bill passed along party lines in the last Congress, as an example of Democrats mimicking China.

“From my point of view, that’s government putting their thumb on the scales of what industry should be subsidizing,” he said. “I think that’s more like China than we’re accustomed to as more free market conservative Republicans.”

Krishnamoorthi also dinged those on the right for threatening a government shutdown over appropriations levels, arguing it would play into China’s hands. “This is the type of dysfunction that the CCP loves,” he said, referring to China’s ruling communist party.