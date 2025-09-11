SK president warns Trump after Hyundai ICE raid

South Korea’s president issued his strongest rebuke yet in the wake of the Trump administration’s immigration raid on a Hyundai plant in Georgia, warning that tough visa requirements could make it difficult for the country to keep investing in the US. The images of Hyundai technicians taken out in ankle bracelets — just days after Hyundai pledged $26 billion in new investments in the US — “flummoxed” the South Korean business community, President Lee Jae Myung said at a news conference Thursday.

Trump’s immigration crackdown is at odds with his efforts to bring foreign money into the US and could unsettle trade talks with South Korea, which in July pledged $350 billion in investments in exchange for being spared steep tariffs.