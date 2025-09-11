Shareholder democracy enters its Disney-princess-BuzzFeed-quiz era

A side benefit is reducing the power of these firms, which is both real — BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street together control around 20% of the average S&P 500 company — and magnified by conservatives who see a vast left-wing conspiracy in corporate boardrooms.

The challenge is getting investors to care. Vanguard has more than 50 million investors on their platform, 10 million of whom are eligible for its Investor Choice program. Just 82,000 of them opted to control their votes in 2024.

Getting shareholders to “open up an email [informing them about voting choice], understand what you’re even talking about, and then make a decision” is an uphill battle, said Alex Thaler, CEO of Iconik, a startup that offers default profiles as well as interactive questions — a shareholder democracy version of BuzzFeed’s “which Disney princess are you?” quizzes.

Iconik

Vanguard and other investment firms are still building out the technology to make more investors eligible: Currently, a little more than 26% of BlackRock’s $12.5 trillion in assets qualify. The question of which individual investor owns which share of which company is surprisingly murky, an artifact of arcane market plumbing made more difficult by the rise of ETFs and fractional share ownership. Galloway says Vanguard is three to five years away from perfecting the system.

Another challenge is parsing millions of pages of corporate documents to figure out what shareholders are actually being asked to decide. Some are simple — should Spirit Aerosystems have had to disclose its political contributions? Others, particularly around social issues, are harder to distill.

“Maybe I want to follow this person’s policy, or this policy that’s already set up by a nonprofit, or maybe it’s Vanguard[’s house policy], Thaler said. “Or I want to follow parts of that policy, but I also want to have my own rules.”