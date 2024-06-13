This BlackRock left-wing conspiracy theory has more to it than meets the eye

Congressional Republicans alleged this week that a vast left-wing conspiracy in the machinery of corporate governance is pushing a progressive agenda.

A House Judiciary Committee report accused blue-state pension funds, climate nonprofits, global alliances, activist investors, and giant money managers including BlackRock and Vanguard, of forming an illegal cartel to force companies to cut their carbon emissions, set diversity quotas, and curb their political contributions.

It’s the latest jab in the fight over corporate boardrooms. A leftward shift in the mid-2010s, turbocharged by #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, receded under a conservative backlash aided by economic turbulence that refocused executives on the bottom line. As financial performance retakes center stage for companies and investors, the furor has mostly been pushed to the partisan edges, and a close reading of the House report shows this fight has always been more commercial than ideological.

At the center of this alleged cabal, House Republicans claim, is Climate Action 100+, a coalition whose membership of investors, banks, and money managers controlled $68 trillion at its peak. Documents made public by the committee show that BlackRock and State Street were pressured into joining after Climate Action leaned on their clients — pension funds, endowments, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds that ultimately control the investments.

“Asset owners,” read minutes from a 2020 meeting of Climate Action’s steering committee, “are in the best position to shift the frustrating voting behaviors of the ‘big three,’” which Climate Action deemed insufficiently pro-environment.

One of the coalition’s founders wrote in a 2020 email made public in the House report that “BlackRock was influenced to join” the coalition by two of its clients. Japan’s $1.6 trillion government pension fund moved $50 billion from BlackRock to another asset manager, UK-based Legal & General, which had recently dumped Exxon stock from its funds. Another major allocator, Scottish Widows, made its contract with BlackRock contingent on the firm joining the coalition, according to the email.

State Street, JPMorgan, and several other big asset managers quit Climate Action this spring. BlackRock limited its participation in the group to its international arm, taking its $6.6 trillion in US assets with it.