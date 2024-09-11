Global reaction to Trump-Harris debate: Rebuttals and contradictions

In the hours after the highly-anticipated presidential debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump, world leaders, diplomats, and governments offered their takes on the two candidates, with many agreeing that of the two, Harris had the better night.

While Germany pushed back on some of Trump’s claims about their country, the Kremlin appeared unhappy with both candidates’ remarks, while China refrained from directly commenting, with an official suggesting Beijing didn’t want to get involved.