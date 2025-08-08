Events Email Briefings
HUMAIN deploys OpenAI’s new models with Groq

Aug 8, 2025, 8:13am EDT
Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, and Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, in May
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

HUMAIN, the Public Investment Fund-backed artificial intelligence platform, has partnered with US chipmaker Groq to deploy OpenAI’s new open-source models.

The deal will broaden access to the technology, aligning with the kingdom’s $100 billion plan to become a global AI hub. Groq said its chips are optimized for the inference phase — when AI models generate results — which is often the most expensive part of running AI at scale.

Launched in May with a $10 billion venture fund, HUMAIN aims to consolidate Saudi’s AI bets. CEO Tareq Amin told The Mo Show podcast that the kingdom has a major cost advantage: “The total cost of ownership to build an AI inferencing center, an AI training center, would be approximately 30% cheaper than anywhere in the world.”

Manal Albarakati
