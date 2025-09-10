As Malawi prepares for polls, rerun concerns grow

As Malawi prepares to vote in next week’s presidential polls, analysts predict that no candidate will secure a majority in the first round of voting after an election campaign dominated by the state of the economy.

President Lazarus Chakwera, seeking a second term in the Sept. 16 election, highlighted his government’s achievements in rolling out megafarms and creating more than 2 million jobs for young people, during his party’s manifesto launch in July. But he also emphasized the challenges his government had faced, pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cholera outbreak, 2023’s Cyclone Freddy, and a drought induced by El Niño climate patterns.

Despite Chakwera’s promises to bring down the cost of farming and restart Malawi’s agriculture-dependent economy, ahead of taking office in 2020, his tenure has been marked by skyrocketing prices of fertilizer and maize, a staple food. With depleting foreign exchange reserves, some businesses have been forced to close as entrepreneurs and farmers turn to the black market in search of hard currency. And in May, the International Monetary Fund suspended a $175 million loan program in Malawi over the government’s inability to fulfill loan review requirements.

Chakwera faces an unprecedented 16 opposition candidates including two former Malawi presidents, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika, and Atupele Muluzi, the son of former President Bakili Muluzi. The messages of the opposition candidates vary, but all are calling for radical change.

Hannington Gondwe, CEO of the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce, told Semafor that the economy was at the heart of voter’s concerns. Malawi’s “extremely bad” economic state “will influence the electorate’s decision for change or not,” he said.