Malawi mourns vice president’s death in a plane crash

Malawi is mourning the death of its vice president in a plane crash. Saulos Chilima, who was expected to contest next year’s presidential election, was leader of the United Transformation Party that is an alliance partner of the president’s party.

His death could destabilize the presidency by stirring differences among political parties.

The 51-year-old was poised to stand as the next candidate for the alliance that swept President Lazarus Chakwera and him to power in 2020. Chilima, outlining his planned candidacy, cited the terms of their alliance agreement although there were disputes about the existence of such a clause in their agreement.

AD

Chilima had been traveling to the northern city of Mzuzu, along with nine others, to attend the burial of a former cabinet minister.

The plane was reported missing on Monday, prompting a search. The wreckage was discovered on Tuesday in a mountainous forest in the north of the country.

Malawi’s president, in a statement, confirmed that all passengers on board had been killed in the crash. Chakwera said he was deeply saddened by “what has turned out to be a tragedy.”