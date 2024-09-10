SpaceX launches Polaris Dawn in milestone for private space flight

SpaceX successfully launched the private Polaris Dawn from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Tuesday, marking a milestone for commercial space travel that could see the first-ever non-government spacewalk.

The mission is funded and piloted by billionaire Jared Isaacman, and is set to fly its four-person crew higher above the Earth — 870 miles — than any other crewed spaceflight since the Cold War’s Apollo missions.

Among the mission’s numerous scientific goals is to testing the impact of space radiation on the human body — in part through extreme exposure. Two of the mission’s four-member crew are expected to conduct a spacewalk using a spacesuit specially designed by SpaceX — while they do so, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will open to the vacuum of space, meaning all the crew will depend on life support systems before the capsule closes and re-pressurizes.

It’s a “risky endeavour ​​previously undertaken only by government astronauts,” Reuters noted.