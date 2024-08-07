Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft may not be able to fly astronauts back to Earth

NASA is working on backup plans to return two astronauts who flew to the International Space Station on the new Boeing Starliner spacecraft, amid concerns over the vehicle’s flight readiness.

Boeing maintains Starliner is safe, but NASA is apparently preparing to bring Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams home another way, including on a SpaceX flight already planned for February, 2025, agency officials said Wednesday.

Problems with Starliner’s thrusters and leaks have already extended their trip several weeks. This is the capsule’s first crewed test.

AD

Boeing revealed it recorded a $125 million loss related to Starliner last week when the company reported its quarterly earnings for the last three months ending in June.