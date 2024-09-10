Chinese roots deepen in Africa’s last Taiwan holdout

MBABANE, Eswatini — China is building up its business and economic interests in Eswatini in a sign that Taiwan’s last African ally is gradually pivoting towards Beijing.

The southern African country was the only one of Africa’s 54 countries that declined to attend last week’s triennial China-Africa summit in Beijing. The kingdom of Eswatini has long refused to cut ties with Taiwan — even when Beijing has explicitly threatened to cut all trade with the African country because of it.

But, despite that official snub last week, members of the Eswatini’s business community told Semafor Africa that authorities are quietly warming to China. It is forcing Taipei to face up to the reality that Chinese enterprises, business people, and even state players are digging deep roots in the kingdom’s economy.

Taiwan’s ambassador to Eswatini, Jeremy Liang, told Semafor Africa that “a significant number of Chinese nationals” were pouring into the small landlocked country of 1.2 million people which would, in time, “undermine” his country’s special relationship with the kingdom.

In another sign of thawing relations with Beijing, a delegation led by the head of Eswatini’s mines authority Guduza Dlamini travelled to China with a high-profile local businessman in late 2023, reportedly to engage Chinese investors and to chart a way for the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Government spokesman Alpheous Nxumalo denied that the delegation’s mission had been to begin the process of establishing diplomatic relations.

And it’s not just private business people. Eswatini’s government in May 2023 awarded the state-owned PowerChina a $165 million tender to construct the vital Mpakeni Embankment Dam even while noting in a statement that Eswatini had “yet to establish diplomatic relations with China” it had recognized PowerChina for “its brand influence in the southern African region.”